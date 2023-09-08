Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 18,702 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45.

Shares of DDOG opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

