DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

DTEA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

