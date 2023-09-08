Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $77,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.51. 84,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

