Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,790 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock remained flat at $176.40 during trading on Friday. 420,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,783. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.57. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

