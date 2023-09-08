Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,793 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 146.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 1,867,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

