Deuterium Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211,745 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after buying an additional 34,535,929 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,280 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,096,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 19,086,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,062,516. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

