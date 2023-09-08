Deuterium Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

