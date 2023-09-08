Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $156,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Carvana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carvana by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,006,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

