Deuterium Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.23. The company had a trading volume of 126,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,902. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

