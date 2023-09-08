Deuterium Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.74. 213,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,859. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

