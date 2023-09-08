Deuterium Capital Management LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 145.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $64.23. 441,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.