Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.01. 56,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.84 and its 200 day moving average is $497.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

