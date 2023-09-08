Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,106 shares of company stock worth $18,197,796 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

