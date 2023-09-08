Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $120,092,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.72. 66,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

