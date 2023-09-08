Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $568,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,295,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,689.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,399 shares of company stock worth $7,096,767. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Fastly Stock Down 0.2 %

Fastly stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 276,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

