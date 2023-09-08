Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Linde comprises about 2.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $388.66. 140,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,114. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.84. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

