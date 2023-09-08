Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.64. 718,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,499. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $163.85. The company has a market cap of $440.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

