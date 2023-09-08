Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,610 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

