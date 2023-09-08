Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,608 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.