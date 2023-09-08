Deuterium Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,467,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,275,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,128,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

