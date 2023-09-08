Deuterium Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Ambev makes up approximately 1.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambev by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 690,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $41,415,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock remained flat at $2.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,907,504. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

