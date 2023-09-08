Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. MercadoLibre comprises 1.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,250.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,448.81. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

