Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

