Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.