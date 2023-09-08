Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock Price Up 4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 5,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

