Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,011,256 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,772,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,771.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,011,256 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,269,771.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

