DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DocuSign in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 6,584,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

