Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Eric J. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.