Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%. The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 96.79%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.