Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

