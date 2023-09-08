DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.18

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DS Smith from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.61) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.19) to GBX 372 ($4.70) in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

