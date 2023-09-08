DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

DRRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DURECT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

