Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.