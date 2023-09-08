Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $181.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.56. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.86.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

