Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Ecora Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £8,475 ($10,703.46). Insiders own 21.44% of the company’s stock.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
