Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires 276,200 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Eisler Capital US LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises 0.9% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned about 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,399,000 after buying an additional 1,511,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

