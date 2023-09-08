Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires Shares of 27,000 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

