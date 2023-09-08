Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Silgan makes up about 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Get Our Latest Report on SLGN

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.