Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after buying an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 429,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

