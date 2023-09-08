Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 32.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $370.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.29. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

