Eisler Capital US LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.