Eisler Capital US LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.