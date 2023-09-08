Eisler Capital US LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eisler Capital US LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.29 and a 200 day moving average of $379.12.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.