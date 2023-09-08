Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

