Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 24.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 299,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $53.03 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.