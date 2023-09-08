Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

EQIX opened at $775.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $782.82 and its 200 day moving average is $740.91. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.