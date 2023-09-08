Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

