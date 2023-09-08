Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
