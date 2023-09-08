Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Ergomed Stock Performance

LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.05) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,067.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.20. The company has a market capitalization of £685.94 million, a PE ratio of 4,655.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

