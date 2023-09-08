ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $15,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,224.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.29. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

