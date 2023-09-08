Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.90.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
