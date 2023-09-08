Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
